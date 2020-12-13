Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Trinseo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Trinseo from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Trinseo from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Trinseo from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Trinseo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.13.

NYSE:TSE opened at $43.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.77 and its 200 day moving average is $28.08. Trinseo has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $45.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.02). Trinseo had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $752.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Trinseo will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Trinseo news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $398,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $847,720. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Towle & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,007,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,318,000 after purchasing an additional 133,611 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Trinseo by 93.1% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 254,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after acquiring an additional 122,850 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Trinseo during the second quarter worth $2,674,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,535,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Trinseo by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 197,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 98,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

