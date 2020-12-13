TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TransMedics Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company. It is engaged in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients. The company offers Organ Care System, an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology which addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation. TransMedics Inc. is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TMDX. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TransMedics Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on TransMedics Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded TransMedics Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.60.

Shares of TransMedics Group stock opened at $15.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.96 and a 200-day moving average of $15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 11.45 and a quick ratio of 10.54. The company has a market capitalization of $410.95 million, a PE ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.94. TransMedics Group has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $20.99.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 49.98% and a negative net margin of 143.93%. On average, equities analysts expect that TransMedics Group will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the second quarter worth about $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 714.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the third quarter worth about $175,000. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

