Total (NYSE:TOT) Cut to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Total (NYSE:TOT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
TOT has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Total from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Total from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, CIBC upgraded Total to an outperformer rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.60.
TOT opened at $45.17 on Wednesday. Total has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $56.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.07. The company has a market capitalization of $119.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.57, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOT. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Total during the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Total by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,931,744 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $220,899,000 after purchasing an additional 726,683 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Total by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Total in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Total by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,779 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. 5.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Total Company Profile
TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.
Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index
Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.