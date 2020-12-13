Total (NYSE:TOT) Cut to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Total (NYSE:TOT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

TOT has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Total from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Total from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, CIBC upgraded Total to an outperformer rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.60.

TOT opened at $45.17 on Wednesday. Total has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $56.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.07. The company has a market capitalization of $119.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.57, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.21. Total had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $33.14 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Total will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOT. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Total during the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Total by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,931,744 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $220,899,000 after purchasing an additional 726,683 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Total by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Total in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Total by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,779 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. 5.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

