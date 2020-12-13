TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG) Rating Lowered to Tender at ATB Capital

ATB Capital lowered shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG) from an outperform rating to a tender rating in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. ATB Capital currently has C$3.28 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$3.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.15 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$3.09.

TSE TOG opened at C$2.86 on Wednesday. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.41 and a one year high of C$4.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$636.67 million and a PE ratio of -0.64.

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$90.82 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

