Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Theravance has a collaboration agreement with Mylan for the development and marketing of Yupelri, its nebulized therapy for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Yupelri has been witnessing a strong sales uptake since its launch in early 2019. Moreover, the company’s collaboration agreements with Janssen are a source of regular funds. Theravance's pipeline programs target highly competitive therapeutic areas and are progressing well. However, any partnership or agreement termination might be a huge setback for the company. Further, its heavy dependence on Yupelri for profit-sharing revenues is a persistent concern. Shares of the company have also underperformed the industry year to date.”

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

TBPH has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Theravance Biopharma currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.25.

Shares of NASDAQ TBPH opened at $18.61 on Wednesday. Theravance Biopharma has a one year low of $14.48 and a one year high of $31.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.43.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.18). Sell-side analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 4,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $76,428.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 319,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,749,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 738.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Its product portfolio also include TD-1473, a gut-selective pan-janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor that is in Phase IIb/III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, myelofibrosis, and ulcerative colitis, as well as for a range of inflammatory intestinal diseases, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Theravance Biopharma (TBPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.