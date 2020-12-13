Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
According to Zacks, “Theravance has a collaboration agreement with Mylan for the development and marketing of Yupelri, its nebulized therapy for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Yupelri has been witnessing a strong sales uptake since its launch in early 2019. Moreover, the company’s collaboration agreements with Janssen are a source of regular funds. Theravance's pipeline programs target highly competitive therapeutic areas and are progressing well. However, any partnership or agreement termination might be a huge setback for the company. Further, its heavy dependence on Yupelri for profit-sharing revenues is a persistent concern. Shares of the company have also underperformed the industry year to date.”
TBPH has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Theravance Biopharma currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.25.
Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.18). Sell-side analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 4,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $76,428.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 319,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,749,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 738.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Theravance Biopharma
Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Its product portfolio also include TD-1473, a gut-selective pan-janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor that is in Phase IIb/III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, myelofibrosis, and ulcerative colitis, as well as for a range of inflammatory intestinal diseases, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.
