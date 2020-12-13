The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,258,987 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,248 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of The Williams Companies worth $44,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at $632,483,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in The Williams Companies by 17.7% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,712,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $426,642,000 after buying an additional 3,264,573 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Williams Companies by 22.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,845,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $213,115,000 after buying an additional 2,011,121 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at $205,877,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in The Williams Companies by 6.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,806,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $173,053,000 after buying an additional 566,508 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $21.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $24.17. The company has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.38, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on The Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised The Williams Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on The Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

