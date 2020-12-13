The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,483 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of The Trade Desk worth $39,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTD. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in The Trade Desk during the second quarter worth about $141,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,650,000 after buying an additional 88,100 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

In other The Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,532,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.77, for a total value of $661,874.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 36,183 shares in the company, valued at $19,313,399.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,015 shares of company stock worth $26,704,331 over the last 90 days. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TTD opened at $926.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $763.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $530.13. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.00 and a 12-month high of $934.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a PE ratio of 373.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.82. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $903.00 target price for the company. Truist boosted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $450.00 to $730.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $597.37.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

