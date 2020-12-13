The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Bought by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 710.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,963 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of The Toro worth $8,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Toro by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,508,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,057,000 after buying an additional 151,513 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of The Toro by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,314,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,318,000 after buying an additional 1,773,693 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its stake in The Toro by 8.9% during the second quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 2,697,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,968,000 after purchasing an additional 219,860 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Toro by 2.1% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,831,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,775,000 after purchasing an additional 36,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in The Toro by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,593,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,718,000 after purchasing an additional 28,349 shares during the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTC. Robert W. Baird upgraded The Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub upgraded The Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

TTC stock opened at $91.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.72. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $92.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from The Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In other news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total transaction of $421,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.99, for a total value of $461,945.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $461,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,766 shares of company stock worth $7,945,980 over the last quarter. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

