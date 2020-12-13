The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on REAL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The RealReal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on The RealReal in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.47.

Shares of REAL stock opened at $15.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 3.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.62. The RealReal has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $19.15.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 38.60% and a negative net margin of 40.78%. The business had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The RealReal will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $2,019,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,740,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,958,239.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matt Gustke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $159,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,793,132.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 439,095 shares of company stock valued at $6,828,355. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in The RealReal by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 29,895 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,720,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of The RealReal by 73.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 23,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,337,000. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

