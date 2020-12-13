The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,647 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $5,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hershey by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,468,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,601,000 after buying an additional 686,698 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hershey by 6.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,654,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,923,000 after acquiring an additional 834,014 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hershey by 50.8% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,635,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,420,000 after acquiring an additional 550,580 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hershey by 535.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,551,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of The Hershey by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,398,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,293,000 after acquiring an additional 48,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The Hershey in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of The Hershey in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Hershey in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of The Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.13.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $350,775.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,121 shares in the company, valued at $23,168,127.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total transaction of $36,357.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,604.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,756 shares of company stock worth $1,107,182 over the last 90 days. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE HSY opened at $149.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.26. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $109.88 and a 52-week high of $161.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

