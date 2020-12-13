The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) (EPA:MC) a €536.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €536.00 ($630.59) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) (EPA:MC) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MC. UBS Group set a €551.00 ($648.24) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €475.00 ($558.82) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €440.00 ($517.65) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €455.00 ($535.29) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €520.00 ($611.76) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €508.67 ($598.43).

EPA:MC opened at €500.40 ($588.71) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €462.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is €409.75. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a one year low of €195.45 ($229.94) and a one year high of €260.55 ($306.53).

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

