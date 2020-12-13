The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) a €39.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DWS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.40 ($38.12) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.50 ($48.82) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.50 ($41.76) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €36.55 ($42.99).

Shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) stock opened at €33.53 ($39.45) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €32.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €32.36. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €16.75 ($19.70) and a 1 year high of €39.99 ($47.05). The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 14.25 and a quick ratio of 14.25.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

