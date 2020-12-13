The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FBMS. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of The First Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The First Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded The First Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The First Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Get The First Bancshares alerts:

Shares of The First Bancshares stock opened at $29.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.94 and a 200 day moving average of $23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.92. The First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $15.27 and a fifty-two week high of $35.88.

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The First Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 23.05%. Analysts forecast that The First Bancshares will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from The First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. The First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBMS. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of The First Bancshares during the second quarter worth $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in The First Bancshares by 467.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of The First Bancshares by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank acquired a new position in shares of The First Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $259,000. 51.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for The First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.