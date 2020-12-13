Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Raised to $90.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $578.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Tesla from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Tesla from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $450.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $284.34.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $609.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $485.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $362.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $578.21 billion, a PE ratio of 1,588.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. Tesla has a 1 year low of $70.10 and a 1 year high of $654.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.55, for a total transaction of $26,582,475.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,630,225.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.99, for a total transaction of $7,412,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,479,757. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,084 shares of company stock valued at $95,886,486 over the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,259.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Tesla by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,459 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Tesla by 330.1% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,565 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 405.0% during the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.