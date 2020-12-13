TBG Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:TDLAF) & Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Head to Head Comparison

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) and TBG Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:TDLAF) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Tilray alerts:

This table compares Tilray and TBG Diagnostics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tilray $166.98 million 6.21 -$321.17 million ($1.69) -4.60 TBG Diagnostics $2.33 million N/A $530,000.00 N/A N/A

TBG Diagnostics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tilray.

Profitability

This table compares Tilray and TBG Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tilray -259.60% -77.77% -21.45% TBG Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Tilray has a beta of 3.02, meaning that its stock price is 202% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TBG Diagnostics has a beta of -12.19, meaning that its stock price is 1,319% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.4% of Tilray shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.8% of Tilray shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of TBG Diagnostics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Tilray and TBG Diagnostics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tilray 3 9 1 0 1.85 TBG Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tilray presently has a consensus target price of $10.95, suggesting a potential upside of 40.95%. Given Tilray’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Tilray is more favorable than TBG Diagnostics.

Summary

Tilray beats TBG Diagnostics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

About TBG Diagnostics

TBG Diagnostics Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and markets molecular diagnostics kits, instruments, and services in Taiwan and China. It provides ExProbe HLA and HPA kits for human leukocyte antigen (HLA) and human platelet antigens (HPA) allele genotyping, which uses real time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) techniques with sequence specific primers and probes; Morgan SSP HLA kits for determining HLA alleles using PCR techniques with sequence specific primers; HLAssure SBT HLA Kits for transplantation donor selection; and AccuType SBT analysis software to analyze sequences from all ab1 based files. The company also offers Morgan SSPal HLA Typing Analysis Software, a gel result interpretation software; HLA typing services that offer low to high resolution using PCR fragment analysis (SSP) and DNA sequencing (SBT); QPCR Q6000, a six-channel real time PCR instrument; QzNGS NGS that provides high resolution HLA genotyping; and COVID-19 testing kits. It serves clinical labs, blood centers, and bone marrow registry labs. The company was formerly known as Progen Pharmaceuticals Limited and changed its name to TBG Diagnostics Limited in December 2015. TBG Diagnostics Limited was incorporated in 1989 is based in Greenslopes, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.