Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) is Krensavage Asset Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Krensavage Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 537,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,871 shares during the quarter. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries comprises about 9.4% of Krensavage Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Krensavage Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $29,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 661,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,969,000 after purchasing an additional 17,528 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.2% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 341,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,746,000 after purchasing an additional 16,824 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,086.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 42,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Taro Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

TARO opened at $72.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.23. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $96.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 0.79.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.41. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 10.51% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. The firm had revenue of $142.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.30 million. Research analysts expect that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TARO has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TARO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO).

Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.