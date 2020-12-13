Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Stake Cut by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,476,684 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 225,722 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.53% of Tapestry worth $23,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Tapestry during the third quarter worth $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Tapestry by 314.7% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,018 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Tapestry during the third quarter worth $68,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 896.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,865 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Tapestry by 126.2% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised their price objective on Tapestry from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. MKM Partners raised their target price on Tapestry from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded Tapestry from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.09.

NYSE:TPR opened at $29.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.32. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $30.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 13.14%. Tapestry’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

