Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) & OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN) Head-To-Head Survey

OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN) and Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OriginClear and Tantech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OriginClear $3.59 million 0.70 -$27.47 million N/A N/A Tantech $49.23 million 0.89 -$6.36 million N/A N/A

Tantech has higher revenue and earnings than OriginClear.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for OriginClear and Tantech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OriginClear 0 0 0 0 N/A Tantech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

OriginClear has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tantech has a beta of -0.19, indicating that its stock price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares OriginClear and Tantech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OriginClear -125.91% -45.90% 968.62% Tantech N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.8% of Tantech shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tantech beats OriginClear on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OriginClear

OriginClear, Inc. provides water treatment solutions. The company licenses its Electro Water Separation technology worldwide to treat heavily polluted waters, as well as to remove harmful micro-contaminants from drinking water using minimal energy, chemicals, and materials. It also designs and manufactures a line of water treatment systems for municipal, industrial, and pure water applications. In addition, the company offers a range of services, including maintenance contracts, retrofits, and replacement assistance; and rents equipment through contracts of varying duration, as well as provides prefabricated water transport and wastewater treatment products. It primarily operates in the United States, Canada, Argentina, and the Middle East. The company was formerly known as OriginOil, Inc. and changed its name to OriginClear, Inc. in April 2015. OriginClear, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in McKinney, Texas.

About Tantech

Tantech Holdings Ltd. develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Trading, and Electric Vehicle. It provides pressed and formed charcoal briquettes for use in grills, incense burners, and other applications under the Algold brand. The company also offers Charcoal Doctor branded products, such as air purifiers and humidifiers, automotive accessories for air purification, underfloor humidity control products, pillows and mattresses, wardrobe deodorizers, mouse pads and wrist mats, refrigerator deodorants, charcoal toilet cleaner disks, liquid charcoal cleaners, shoe insoles, and decorative charcoal gifts. In addition, it provides bamboo vinegar, a liquid byproduct for use in disinfectants, detergents, lotions, specialized soaps, toilet cleaners, and fertilizers, as well as in various agricultural applications; and trades in charcoal products. Further, the company develops, manufactures, and sells electric buses and specialty electric vehicles, such as electric logistics cars, brushless cleaning cars, electric cleaning cars, special emergency vehicles, and funeral cars; and solar cells, lithium-ion batteries, auto parts, and electric control systems. Tantech Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lishui, the People's Republic of China.

