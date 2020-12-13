Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $33,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,912.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $190.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.77, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.14. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.00 and a 12 month high of $191.00.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $957.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.68 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 13.22%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTWO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.72.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total transaction of $36,626.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,867,843.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.