T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $14,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 183.6% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $151.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.51 and a 1 year high of $154.33.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

