Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases as well as building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company’s product pipeline includes SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist for genomically defined subsets of patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia and relapsed high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor for acute leukemia which is in preclinical stage. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SYRS. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.78.

SYRS opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 4.85. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $14.69. The firm has a market cap of $464.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.85.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.59% and a negative net margin of 1,114.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard A. Young sold 5,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $49,638.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 335,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,933,008.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Young sold 5,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $62,236.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 341,191 shares in the company, valued at $3,544,974.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,980 shares of company stock worth $114,649. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYRS. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,212,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699,373 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,023,000 after acquiring an additional 854,333 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,623,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,603,000 after acquiring an additional 344,216 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,901,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,269,000 after acquiring an additional 103,005 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 182,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 101,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

