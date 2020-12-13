Synovics Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:SYVC) and MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Critical Analysis

Synovics Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:SYVC) and MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Synovics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares Synovics Pharmaceuticals and MediWound’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synovics Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MediWound $31.79 million 3.07 $4.95 million $0.08 44.88

MediWound has higher revenue and earnings than Synovics Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility & Risk

Synovics Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MediWound has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Synovics Pharmaceuticals and MediWound’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synovics Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A MediWound -53.12% -94.63% -29.86%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.5% of MediWound shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.2% of Synovics Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Synovics Pharmaceuticals and MediWound, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synovics Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A MediWound 0 0 3 0 3.00

MediWound has a consensus price target of $6.17, suggesting a potential upside of 71.77%. Given MediWound’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MediWound is more favorable than Synovics Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

MediWound beats Synovics Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synovics Pharmaceuticals

Synovics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical and dietary supplement products. Its over-the-counter product categories include analgesics, cough and cold tablets, antihistamines, and laxatives and antacids. The company was founded on December 22, 1990 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, connective tissue disorders, and other indications. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units. The company also develops EscharEx, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds; and MWPC003 for connective tissue disorders. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Synovics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.