Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) & Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Financial Analysis

Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) and Cactus (NYSE:WHD) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Superior Drilling Products and Cactus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Superior Drilling Products 0 0 0 0 N/A Cactus 0 5 6 1 2.67

Cactus has a consensus target price of $21.82, indicating a potential downside of 18.95%. Given Cactus’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cactus is more favorable than Superior Drilling Products.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.9% of Superior Drilling Products shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.7% of Cactus shares are held by institutional investors. 47.4% of Superior Drilling Products shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of Cactus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Superior Drilling Products has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cactus has a beta of 2.35, indicating that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Superior Drilling Products and Cactus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superior Drilling Products -7.96% -19.37% -7.91% Cactus 11.96% 14.25% 9.00%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Superior Drilling Products and Cactus’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Superior Drilling Products $19.00 million 0.72 -$940,000.00 ($0.04) -13.41 Cactus $628.41 million 3.23 $85.61 million $1.86 14.47

Cactus has higher revenue and earnings than Superior Drilling Products. Superior Drilling Products is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cactus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cactus beats Superior Drilling Products on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc., a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, and the Middle East. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system; V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system; and dedicated reamer stingers. The company also manufactures and refurbishes polycrystalline diamond compact drill bits for an oil field services company. It serves oil and natural gas drilling industry. The company was formerly known as SD Company, Inc. and changed its name to Superior Drilling Products, Inc. in May 2014. Superior Drilling Products, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Vernal, Utah.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment. The company sells or rents its products for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells that are utilized during the drilling, completion, and production phases of its customers' wells. It operates 14 service centers in the United States, as well as 3 service centers in Eastern Australia. Cactus, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

