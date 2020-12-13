Stumpf Capital Management LLC Takes $157,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Stumpf Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 50 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.3% of Stumpf Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $54,000. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,896,662.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 8 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,613 shares of company stock worth $45,262,469 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,116.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 91.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,157.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,053.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,903.00 target price (up from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,650.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, November 27th. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,500.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,587.67.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

