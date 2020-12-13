Stratec SE (SBS.F) (ETR:SBS) PT Set at €129.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €129.00 ($151.76) price target on Stratec SE (SBS.F) (ETR:SBS) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SBS has been the topic of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on Stratec SE (SBS.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on shares of Stratec SE (SBS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €136.00 ($160.00) target price on shares of Stratec SE (SBS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th.

ETR SBS opened at €114.20 ($134.35) on Wednesday. Stratec SE has a twelve month low of €46.40 ($54.59) and a twelve month high of €144.60 ($170.12). The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 60.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €116.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of €104.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.93, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Stratec SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

