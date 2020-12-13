STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 6.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,982 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the first quarter worth about $7,630,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 5.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,460 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 9.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,440 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 29.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,150 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Institutional investors own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.06.

STM opened at $34.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $41.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.84. The company has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.38.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 13.98%. STMicroelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.17%.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

