Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SGMS. ValuEngine raised shares of Scientific Games from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scientific Games from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Scientific Games has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Scientific Games stock opened at $40.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 2.09. Scientific Games has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $42.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.46.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $698.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.59 million. Scientific Games’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Scientific Games will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Ronald O. Perelman sold 9,417,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $263,677,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ronald O. Perelman sold 2,499,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $69,999,972.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,992,867 shares of company stock worth $727,800,276. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Scientific Games by 8,147.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,334,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,639,000 after buying an additional 1,318,770 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Scientific Games during the second quarter worth about $379,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Scientific Games by 2.0% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Scientific Games during the second quarter worth about $526,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Scientific Games during the second quarter worth about $618,000. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

