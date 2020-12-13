Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Shares Purchased by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 350,800.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,032 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 11,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 109.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 31.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 6.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 10.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $64,520.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 37,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,714.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

STL opened at $17.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.60. Sterling Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $21.63.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $246.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.65 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 22.93%. Research analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

STL has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 14th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.30.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

