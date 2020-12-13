STERIS (NYSE:STE) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of STERIS (NYSE:STE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on STE. Stephens boosted their price objective on STERIS from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, November 20th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on STERIS from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on STERIS from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. STERIS presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $189.50.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $186.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.89. STERIS has a 52 week low of $105.69 and a 52 week high of $196.80. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72 and a beta of 0.66.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.21. STERIS had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $756.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that STERIS will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 28.37%.

In other news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $334,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel A. Carestio sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.52, for a total value of $2,632,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,162 shares of company stock worth $6,268,703 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

