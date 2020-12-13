STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.71.

Shares of STAA opened at $78.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 493.16 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.78. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $23.20 and a twelve month high of $85.63.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $47.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.99 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 14,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total transaction of $1,148,994.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 140,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,492,895.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $1,626,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,651.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,470 shares of company stock valued at $5,075,403 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STAA. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 37.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 79,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 41,134 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 4,334.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 25,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 24,967 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 906.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,555 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 57,238 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

