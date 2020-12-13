SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SSPPF. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of SSP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of SSP Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSP Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.50.

SSP Group stock opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.31. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. SSP Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.96 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 550 brands in approximately 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

