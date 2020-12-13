S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Cpwm LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 1.7% in the third quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 6.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at $989,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in S&P Global by 21.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI opened at $324.82 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.05 and a fifty-two week high of $379.87. The company has a market capitalization of $78.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

Several research firms recently commented on SPGI. UBS Group increased their target price on S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.71.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total value of $2,376,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,704 shares in the company, valued at $49,472,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

