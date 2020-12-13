Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 170.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 290,225 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of Southern Copper worth $20,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Southern Copper by 548.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 37,290 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Southern Copper by 195.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,126,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,710,000 after purchasing an additional 744,818 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Southern Copper by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter worth $2,350,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Southern Copper by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 343,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,649,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. 6.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Copper stock opened at $59.76 on Friday. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.43 and a fifty-two week high of $61.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.26.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 104.17%.

Several research firms recently commented on SCCO. UBS Group cut Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, HSBC cut Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $48.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.31.

In other news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 37,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $2,270,589.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,600,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,878,237.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,093,104 shares of company stock valued at $63,610,764 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

