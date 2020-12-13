South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Sold by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP reduced its stake in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,118 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in South State were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in South State by 111.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,680,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,369,000 after buying an additional 3,527,568 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in South State by 12.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,565,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,359,000 after buying an additional 174,780 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in South State by 164.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,519,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,433,000 after buying an additional 945,153 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in South State by 0.7% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,130,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,424,000 after buying an additional 7,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in South State by 6.6% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,108,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,840,000 after buying an additional 69,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

In other South State news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 10,741 shares of South State stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total value of $786,563.43. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 180,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,185,720.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 5,000 shares of South State stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $376,650.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,123 shares of company stock worth $3,533,821. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens began coverage on South State in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson lowered South State from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised South State from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. South State currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.40.

NASDAQ SSB opened at $74.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. South State Co. has a 52-week low of $40.42 and a 52-week high of $88.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.80 and a beta of 1.16.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.34. South State had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $385.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that South State Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. South State’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

