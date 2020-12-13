Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Receives Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SCGLY. ValuEngine upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Société Générale Société anonyme from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Société Générale Société anonyme presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of SCGLY stock opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Société Générale Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.28. The firm has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 1.28.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services to individuals, professionals, local authorities, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to corporate and individual customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

