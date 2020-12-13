Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,373 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $12,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 25.2% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,038 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,888 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 30.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 46.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 8,375 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $1,228,696.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,923.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $752,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,856,330.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,419 shares of company stock valued at $9,440,881. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWKS. Raymond James upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.85.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $139.24 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.90 and a 52 week high of $158.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $956.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.03%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.