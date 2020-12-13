Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) and Interep National Radio Sales (OTCMKTS:IREP) Financial Review

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) and Interep National Radio Sales (OTCMKTS:IREP) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sirius XM and Interep National Radio Sales, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sirius XM 1 1 11 0 2.77 Interep National Radio Sales 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sirius XM presently has a consensus price target of $7.25, suggesting a potential upside of 12.93%. Given Sirius XM’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Sirius XM is more favorable than Interep National Radio Sales.

Profitability

This table compares Sirius XM and Interep National Radio Sales’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sirius XM 12.98% -141.29% 8.98% Interep National Radio Sales N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.8% of Sirius XM shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Sirius XM shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.4% of Interep National Radio Sales shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sirius XM and Interep National Radio Sales’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sirius XM $7.79 billion 3.50 $914.00 million $0.20 32.10 Interep National Radio Sales N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sirius XM has higher revenue and earnings than Interep National Radio Sales.

Summary

Sirius XM beats Interep National Radio Sales on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels. The company also provides streaming service that includes a range of music and non-music channels, and podcasts, as well as channels that are not available on its satellite radio service; and offers applications to allow consumers to access its streaming service on smartphones, tablets, computers, home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment. In addition, it distributes satellite radios through automakers and retailers, as well as its Website. Further, the company provides location-based services through two-way wireless connectivity, including safety, security, convenience, maintenance and data services, remote vehicles diagnostics, and stolen or parked vehicle locator services. Additionally, it offers satellite television services, which offer music channels on the DISH Network satellite television service as a programming package; Travel Link, a suite of data services that include graphical weather, fuel prices, sports schedule and scores, and movie listings; and real-time traffic and weather services. The company is headquartered in New York, New York. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Interep National Radio Sales Company Profile

Interep National Radio Sales, Inc. operates as an independent spot radio representation company serving radio broadcast clients, television, and Internet service providers in the United States. It provides national sales representation for clients whose diverse formats include country, rock, sports, Hispanic, classical, urban, news, talk, oldies, adult contemporary, jazz, and contemporary hits. The company also performs research, scheduling, billing, payment, pre-analysis, and post-analysis functions relating to the advertising time purchase. In addition, it provides sales and marketing of online advertising, as well as online marketing research to clients and advertisers. Further, the company provides concept development and sales promotion services, such as advertising support, merchandising, and sales incentive programs. It serves radio broadcast clients and advertisers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

