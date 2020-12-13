SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SINA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.00.

NASDAQ SINA opened at $43.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.96 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.99. SINA has a 52-week low of $26.04 and a 52-week high of $45.68.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $507.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.19 million. SINA had a negative net margin of 4.67% and a negative return on equity of 2.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SINA will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SINA. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SINA during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in SINA by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in SINA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SINA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in SINA by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SINA Company Profile

SINA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates SINA.com, an online media property that provides region-focused format and content, including feeds from news providers; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events information; entertainment news and events; automobile-related news and service information; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

