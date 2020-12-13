Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 568,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,460 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $36,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 112.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 666,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,142,000 after buying an additional 16,452 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 63,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 85,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after buying an additional 32,639 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $87.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $149.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.21.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.77). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.60% and a net margin of 32.88%. The company’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Argus cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.61.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

