Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Upgraded to Reduce by AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) to a reduce rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SMMNY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) upgraded Siemens Healthineers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Siemens Healthineers from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of SMMNY stock opened at $25.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.42. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $26.88.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

