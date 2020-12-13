Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Upgraded to Reduce by AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) to a reduce rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SMMNY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) upgraded Siemens Healthineers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Siemens Healthineers from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of SMMNY stock opened at $25.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.42. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $26.88.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

