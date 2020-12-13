Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SMMNY. Bank of America raised shares of Siemens Healthineers from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Siemens Healthineers to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMMNY opened at $25.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.42. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $26.88.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

