Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SMMNY. Bank of America raised shares of Siemens Healthineers from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Siemens Healthineers to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMMNY opened at $25.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.42. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $26.88.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

