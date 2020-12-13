Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SMMNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) upgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Siemens Healthineers presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMMNY opened at $25.16 on Wednesday. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $26.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.42.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.