Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SMMNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) upgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Siemens Healthineers presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMMNY opened at $25.16 on Wednesday. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $26.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.42.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

