Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Shutterstock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Shutterstock from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Shutterstock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shutterstock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.57.

Shutterstock stock opened at $67.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 74.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12. Shutterstock has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $74.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.63.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $165.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.82 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Shutterstock will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.89%.

In related news, Director Jonathan Oringer sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total value of $6,016,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,676,923 shares in the company, valued at $968,052,609.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 130,907 shares of company stock worth $8,453,362 over the last ninety days. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 42.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Shutterstock in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Shutterstock in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

