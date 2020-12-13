ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SWAV. Zacks Investment Research raised ShockWave Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ShockWave Medical from $72.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on ShockWave Medical from $60.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America cut ShockWave Medical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ShockWave Medical from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.29.

SWAV opened at $94.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.93. The company has a quick ratio of 13.58, a current ratio of 14.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -45.07 and a beta of 0.83. ShockWave Medical has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $101.00.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.69 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 35.68% and a negative net margin of 126.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ShockWave Medical will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $188,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,559.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 45,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $4,534,590.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,451.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 591,997 shares of company stock valued at $51,174,561 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWAV. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,277,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in ShockWave Medical by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after buying an additional 5,651 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $2,035,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 268,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,718,000 after buying an additional 31,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

