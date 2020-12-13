Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Sequential Brands Group stock opened at $16.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Sequential Brands Group has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $24.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.73.

Get Sequential Brands Group alerts:

Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The textile maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($1.50). Sequential Brands Group had a negative net margin of 128.55% and a negative return on equity of 17.59%.

Sequential Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns various consumer brands in the active and lifestyle categories. The company licenses its brands for a range of product categories, including apparel, footwear, fashion accessories, and home goods. Its brands include Jessica Simpson, AND1, Avia, Joe's, GAIAM, Ellen Tracy, William Rast, Heelys, Caribbean Joe, DVS, The Franklin Mint, Linens N Things, SPRI, and Nevados.

Featured Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sequential Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequential Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.