SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy”

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SEGXF. Peel Hunt raised shares of SEGRO from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEGRO from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

OTCMKTS SEGXF opened at $11.97 on Wednesday. SEGRO has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $14.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.92.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

