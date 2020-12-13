Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $41.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Scientific Games is benefiting from its innovative product portfolio. The company has been winning contracts regularly, which is expected to drive the top line. Continued expansion of its OpenGaming content library is a key catalyst. Moreover, the company continues to bolster its sports betting portfolio, supported by the OpenBet technology. Scientific Games is also expected to benefit from expanding opportunities in the emerging digital market. The company’s distribution network intends to become a leading player in the iGaming market in the long haul. Notably, shares have outperformed the industry year-to-date. However, gaming and Lottery businesses are expected to decline due to continued reduction in operations of casino operators globally and a lower level of lottery ticket sales as a result of coronavirus-led business disruptions.”

Several other research firms also recently commented on SGMS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $20.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Scientific Games from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.33.

NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $40.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 2.09. Scientific Games has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $42.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.46.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $698.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Scientific Games will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Ronald O. Perelman sold 9,375,806 shares of Scientific Games stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $262,522,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ronald O. Perelman sold 4,700,000 shares of Scientific Games stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $131,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,992,867 shares of company stock valued at $727,800,276. Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the 3rd quarter worth $1,558,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 11,486 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the 3rd quarter worth $4,289,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Scientific Games by 1,318.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 423,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,800,000 after purchasing an additional 394,056 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Scientific Games by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

