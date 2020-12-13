Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $88.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.67. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $90.14.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

