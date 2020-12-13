Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $3.02 Million Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 109,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,017,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 41.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 42.2% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 140.8% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in STORE Capital during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. STORE Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.20.

Shares of STORE Capital stock opened at $32.60 on Friday. STORE Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $40.11. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.50.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 39.73%. The firm had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.