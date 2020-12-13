Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 33,448 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 80.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,977 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 33,448 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 384.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,041,114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,874,676 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,264,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,488 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 381.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,471,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,430 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 437.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,275,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,573 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 395.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,887,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,238,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.43, for a total transaction of $6,636,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,473,467.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.98, for a total transaction of $18,228,107.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,610 shares in the company, valued at $20,318,007.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,084 shares of company stock worth $95,886,486 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. Independent Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. UBS Group set a $325.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $450.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Tesla from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $516.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.34.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $609.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,588.52, a PEG ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.10 and a 1-year high of $654.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $485.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $362.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

